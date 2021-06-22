Catholic World News

Church caught in the middle as Myanmar fighting escalates

June 22, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Violence in the Southeast Asian nation of 57 million (map) has intensified following the February military coup. “I join my voice to that of the bishops of Myanmar, who last week launched an appeal calling the entire world’s attention to the heartrending experience of thousands of people in that country who are displaced and have been dying of hunger,” Pope Francis said on June 20. “’We implore with all courtesy that humanitarian corridors be permitted’ and that ‘churches, pagodas, monasteries, mosques, temples, as well as schools and hospitals’ be respected as neutral places of refuge. May the Heart of Christ touch the hearts of everyone, bringing peace to Myanmar!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!