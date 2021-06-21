Catholic World News

US bishops renew commitment to refugees

June 21, 2021

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “In the face of each refugee, we see the face of Christ, calling us to be a neighbor,” said Bishop Mario Dorsonville, auxiliary bishop of Washington and chairman of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Migration, said in a statement for World Refugee Day. “It is this—our shared humanity—that should motivate us to respond to those in need, so as to imitate the Good Samaritan in Luke’s Gospel.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!