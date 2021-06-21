Catholic World News

Taiwanese bishop resigns 5 months after installation

June 21, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Lee Juo-wang of Tainan, 54, said he was suffering from serious “psychological and physical problems.”

