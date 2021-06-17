Catholic World News

Intruder breaks into Pittsburgh-area parish, steals money

June 17, 2021

» Continue to this story on WPXI-TV

CWN Editor's Note: St. Joseph Church is part of St. Francis of Assisi Parish and is located in Cabot, PA. Since May 2020, there have been over six dozen acts of vandalism, arson, and other destruction at parishes in the United States.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!