Pontifical academy issues document on pandemic and persons with disabilities

June 17, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Friendship with persons with disabilities: the beginning of a new world—Learning from Experiences of Persons with Disabilities and Their Caregivers during the COVID-19 Pandemic” is the fourth note issued by the Pontifical Academy for Life during the pandemic. The document concludes, “Let us resolve and take steps during and after this pandemic to ensure that, after the mud of the devastation of this pandemic has been strained away, we will build a better world—a world in which persons with disabilities are always valued, befriended, and loved.”

