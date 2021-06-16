Catholic World News

Detroit archbishop issues pastoral note on communicating truth and love in the digital age

June 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “A simple way to test the claims of those who present questionable teachings is to consult the Catechism of the Catholic Church, which Pope St. John Paul II described as a ‘sure norm’ for teaching the Catholic Faith,” writes Archbishop Allen Vigneron of Detroit, the vice president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “The truths of the Faith are not subject to revision.”

