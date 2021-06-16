Catholic World News

Pro-life advocates decry new bill that would codify Roe v. Wade

June 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Women’s Health Protection Act, introduced on June 8, “would invalidate nearly all existing state limitations on abortion,” warned Jennifer Popik, director of federal legislation for National Right to Life. “This legislation would also prohibit states from adopting new protective laws in the future, including various types of laws specifically upheld as constitutionally permissible by the US Supreme Court.”

