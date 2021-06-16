Catholic World News

In Ireland, Catholic students are targets of bullying, legislature told

June 16, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Oireachtas (Irish legislature’s) Committee on Education heard testimony on bullying. Students who are practicing Catholics are viewed as “old-fashioned or out of the mainstream culture,” said James O’Higgins Norman, the UNESCO Chair on Tackling Bullying in Schools and Cyberspace at Dublin City University, and the director of the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre,

