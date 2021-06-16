Catholic World News

US bishops begin 3-day meeting [developing]

June 16, 2021

With a much-anticipated discussion of a document on Eucharistic coherence looming, the bishops of the United States begin a three-day virtual meeting on June 16.

The annual spring meeting begins with an address by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, 75, apostolic nuncio to the United States since 2016. Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, will then address his brother bishops.

During the meeting, bishops will hear various reports and vote on nine action items, including the causes for canonization for the Servant of God Joseph Verbis Lefleur and the Servant of God Marinus (Leonard) LaRue, as well as the approval of three translations by the International Commission on English in the Liturgy (ICEL) for use in the dioceses of the United States.

Public portions of the meeting are scheduled to be livestreamed beginning at 2:30 on June 16, 1:00 on June 17, and 1:00 on June 18.

