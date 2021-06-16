Catholic World News

Myanmar’s soldiers ‘have no mercy,’ catechist says

June 16, 2021

A front-page story in the Vatican newspaper has drawn attention to the Myanmar military’s attacks on civilians in Chin State (map).

Over half the residents of Mindat, a town of 45,000 in Chin State, are Christian. Mindat is now a ghost town, and Maung Ki, a catechist from the town, told L’Osservatore Romano:

The Burmese [Myanmar] army chases and attacks thousands of innocent civilians who have poured into the bush from Mindat. At least 30,000 people, including women, the elderly, children, the infirm, are displaced. But the soldiers, chasing the rebels, have no mercy.

As Myanmar’s military attacks the People’s Defense Force in Chin State, the military has also attacked civilians indiscriminately and has cut off all humanitarian aid.

Displaced civilians “are in urgent need of food, medicine, clothes, water, and coverings to shelter from the rain, while the monsoons are approaching”, said Father Timothy Khui Shing, a priest from Mindat . “The army launches rockets towards the camps set up in the jungle, where there are unarmed and peaceful people. Many are injured, but the military does not allow them to be transported to hospitals to save lives.”

