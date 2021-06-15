NIH head lauds Pope Francis as ‘very helpful’ on vaccination
June 15, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: Dr. Francis Collins, the head of the National Institutes for Health, has praised Pope Francis for promoting the Covid vaccine. “Having a leader in the Catholic Church who has been so outspoken and so willing to lay out the facts and not be dissuaded by a lot of the myths and even conspiracies has been really helpful,” Collins told the National Catholic Reporter. The Reporter article quoting Collins suggested that Bishop Joseph Strickland “openly defied the Vatican” by opposing the vaccine, and that the US bishops’ conference “fostered confusion” by (accurately) pointing out the use of fetal tissues in the development of vaccines.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Jun. 15, 2021 8:33 PM ET USA
Myths? Are not AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines produced with cell material that finds its origin in aborted children? Are Moderna and Pfizer vaccines not tested with materials that find their origin in aborted children? If these vaccines are not dependent on material derived at its origin from aborted children, then why did the CDF find it necessary to rationalize the cooperation with evil that accepting the vaccines makes real? Why did various bishops resort to proportionalism in the 2 vs the 1?