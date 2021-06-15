Catholic World News

Young Christian man abducted, raped by group of Muslims in Faisalabad

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Faisalabad, a city of 3.5 million, is Pakistan’s third-largest city. “Danish Masih, 17, was drugged and held captive for five days,” according to the report. “The police acted late, and no one has been arrested.”

