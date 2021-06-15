Catholic World News

Deacon’s defamation suit against Texas diocese dismissed

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The deacon’s name was included on a published list of those against whom credible allegations of sexual abuse of a minor have been raised,” according to the report. “The deacon contended that he was wrongly included on the list because the person accusing him was not a minor,” but a vulnerable adult.

