Catholic World News

Argentine bishops’ pastoral team rebukes president on country’s origins

June 15, 2021

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: President Alberto Fernández of Argentina said that Mexicans came from the Indians, Brazilians from the jungle and we Argentines on ships … from Europe”—prompting criticism from the Argentine bishops’ National Aboriginal Pastoral Team.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!