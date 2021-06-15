Catholic World News

Another Vancouver-area parish vandalized

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A memorial to unborn children was toppled at a parish in Port Moody, a city of 30,000 in the Vancouver metropolitan area. The vandalism was discovered on June 13, on the same weekend in which a Vancouver parish was defaced.

