Tell Senators to oppose Equality Act, USCCB urges

June 15, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Emphasizing that “the Equality Act discriminates against people of faith and threatens unborn life,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops issued an action alert calling on Catholics to urge their senators to oppose it. In a 224-206 vote, the House of Representatives passed the Equality Act in February.

