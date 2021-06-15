Catholic World News

‘They’ve failed’: CAFOD director criticizes G7 leaders following meeting

June 15, 2021

The director of the official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales offered strong criticism of G7 leaders following their three-day meeting in Cornwall.

The Group of Seven (G7) includes the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. At the conclusion of their meeting, they issued a communiqué entitled “Our shared agenda for global action to build back better.”

“Leaders of the G7 have wasted a precious face to face meeting to encourage each other and deliver urgent and desperately needed action on Covid and the climate crisis,” said Christine Allen, director of CAFOD (Catholic Agency for Overseas Development). “They’ve failed on concrete commitments on the finance needed, and the climate actions are inadequate given the urgency.”

“It is clear the G7 leaders have not adequately heard the voices of the world’s poor in relation to vaccines and climate finance,” she added.

