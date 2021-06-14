Catholic World News

Priests arrested, released in Myanmar as troops raid parish

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Six Catholic priests and a layman were arrested in Chan Thar, Myanmar, over the weekend, as troops raided a parish rectory. The priests were soon released, but residents of the visit fled into the surrounding forest, fearful of another military attack. The raid was apparently motivated by reports that pro-democracy activists are being sheltered by Catholic parishes and Buddhist monasteries.

