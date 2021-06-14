Catholic World News

3 bishops disinterred from beneath demolished New Zealand cathedral

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Christchurch was damaged in a 2011 earthquake. Demolition began in December 2020.

