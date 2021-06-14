Parish in Vancouver defaced with words ‘killers’ and ‘release the records’

Catholic World News

June 14, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop J. Michael Miller of Vancouver has apologized for the Church’s role in residential schools.

