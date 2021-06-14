Catholic World News

Papal plea for 150 million victims of forced child labor

June 14, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Yesterday, [the] World Day Against Child Labour was celebrated,” Pope Francis said on June 13. “It is not possible to close our eyes before the exploitation of children, deprived of the right to play, to study and to dream. According to the estimates of the International Labour Organization, more than 150 million children are exploited by labour: this is a tragedy! . . . Let us all together renew the effort to eliminate this slavery of our times.” (See related CWN article.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!