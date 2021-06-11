Catholic World News

Woman in financial scandal wants Vatican to prosecute or drop case

June 11, 2021

An Italian woman who has been accused of embezzlement by the Vatican is asking Italian authorities to intervene in her case—to demand that the Vatican either proceed with prosecution or drop the charges.

Cecilia Marogna, a “security expert,” was arrested last October by Italian police, and held for two weeks, on a warrant issued by the Vatican. However her lawyers fought successfully against her extradition to face charges before a Vatican tribunal, and she was released by an Italian court order. In January 2021 the Vatican dropped the request for her extradition.

Since that time the Vatican has not filed a formal criminal complaint against Marogna. Her lawyers say that her uncertain status makes it impossible for her to find work, and urge that the Italian embassy persuade the Vatican to “put an end to this situation.”

The Vatican charges that Marogna misused nearly €600,000 ($725,000) that she had received from the Vatican Secretariat of State, using the money for her own luxury purchases. She denies the charges, claiming that she undertook security work assigned by Cardinal Angelo Becciu—the influential prelate who was forced to resign last year because of his involvement in questionable financial transactions.

In May, Marogna added an intriguing new charge to the burgeoning scandal, saying that she had been asked by Cardinal Becciu to compile dossiers of damaging personal information about other Vatican officials.

