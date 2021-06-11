Catholic World News

Expunge Sharia from nation’s Constitution, Nigeria’s bishops urge

June 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The bishops’ statement carries added signficances because Nigeria is Africa’s most populous nation. The nation of 214 million (map) is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.

