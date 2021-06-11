Catholic World News

Baptism violates children’s rights, former Irish president says

June 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Mary McAleese, Ireland’s president from 1997 to 2011, said in a lecture at Oxford that “it is difficult, arguably impossible, to sustain any longer the proposition that the 37,000 babies who are baptized every single day into the Catholic Church have, as a consequence of that christening, made promises which bind them to serious lifelong obligations.”

