Eritrea’s bishops demand return of Catholic schools, clinics

June 11, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The nation’s brutal totalitarian regime confiscated Catholic secondary schools in 2018 and medical facilities in 2019; it is now threatening to confiscate other schools. “The schools and clinics confiscated or closed, or about to be confiscated or closed, are the legitimate property of the Catholic Church,” the bishops said. “We declare again that she [the Church] will never cease to demand the return of the social institutions forcibly taken from her and the right to perform all the services of which she has been deprived.”

