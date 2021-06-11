Catholic World News

Missouri’s Down-Syndrome abortion law blocked

June 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: A federal appeals court has blocked enforcement of the Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act, which would have banned physicians from killing unborn children with Down syndrome, as well as most abortions after the eighth week of pregnancy. The ruling was 3-0 against the latter provision, and 2-1 on the Down syndrome provision.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!