Catholic World News

Canadian bishops, indigenous delegation to visit Rome, meet with Pope

June 11, 2021

» Continue to this story on CCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The visit, announced two weeks after the discovery of unmarked children’s remains at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, has been planned for two years, according to the Canadian bishops’ conference. The meeting will take place before the end of the year and will “provide Pope Francis with a unique opportunity to hear directly from Indigenous Peoples, express his heartfelt closeness, address the impact of colonization and the implication of the Church in the residential schools, so as to respond to the suffering of Indigenous Peoples and the ongoing effects of intergenerational trauma.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!