Iraqi prelate pushes for Christian unity

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has called for greater efforts to secure unity among Christians. While acknowledging that the pursuit of full unity “is not as easy as some imagine,” he pointed to the 14 different Christian communities in Iraq, and expressed frustration with their inability to reach accord even on the proper dates for liturgical celebrations. The Chaldean leader remarked that ecumenical groups in nearby countries such as Egypt and Lebanon have made greater strides.

