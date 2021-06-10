Catholic World News

Uganda’s Catholics commemorate subdued martyrs’ day

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: June 3 is the memorial of St. Charles Lwanga and companions. Typically, 1 million pilgrims gather on June 3 at their shrine in Namugongo, Uganda; this year, only 200 were permitted to attend because of the Covid lockdown.

