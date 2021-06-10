Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox Patriarch lauds Raúl Castro on his 90th birthday

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Patriarch Kirill, installed in 2009 as Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus’ and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church, paid tribute to Raúl Castro, leader of Cuba’s Communist Party from 2011 to 2021, and the brother of the late Fidel Castro. “Your life is a vivid example of selfless service to the homeland,” Patriarch Kirill wrote. “You successfully governed the country.” Patriarch Kirill also thanked Castro “ for your personal assistance in arranging my meeting with Pope Francis in Havana in February 2016.”

