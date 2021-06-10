Catholic World News

Break-ins cause more than $10,000 in damages to Catholic food pantry in Louisville

June 10, 2021

» Continue to this story on WDRB-TV

CWN Editor's Note: The US Conference of Catholic Bishops has recorded 74 incidents of arson, vandalism, and other acts of destructions at Catholic churches since May 2020. These include two previous incidents in Louisville: the shattering of rectory windows at the cathedral and the vandalism of an altar.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!