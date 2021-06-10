Catholic World News

Canadian euthanasia deaths increased by almost 35% in 2020

June 10, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In the landmark 2015 case Carter v. Canada, the Supreme Court of Canada unanimously struck down a law against euthanasia. Government statistics now attribute one out of every 40 Canadian deaths to MAiD (Medical Assistance in Dying).

