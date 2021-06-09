Catholic World News

Bishops distance selves from letter on ‘Eucharistic coherence’

June 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: At least four prelates who were listed as having signed a call to table discussion of “Eucharistic coherence” have indicated that they do not support the letter. Archbishop Dennis Schnurr of Cincinnati told the Pillar news team that he had not given permission for the use of his name. Bishops Michael Sis of San Angelo and William Joensen of Des Moines said they had reservations about the message. Cardinal Timothy Dolan had earlier revealed that he had withdrawn his support.



The letter, prepared on the stationery of Washington’s Cardinal Wilton Gregory, suggested that a discussion on the status of prominent Catholics who support abortion, and their ability to receive Communion, be dropped from the agenda of the US bishops’ meeting later this month.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

