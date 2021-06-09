Catholic World News

Study finds downward trend in Catholic giving to diocesan appeals

June 09, 2021

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: A study of the financial records of 25 dioceses found that “on average, the collections of diocesan annual appeals have gone down 4% during the last 4-5 years,” with the archdioceses currently led by cardinals seeing an average decrease of 9%. Boston and Washington saw the steepest declines; Knoxville, Newark, and Oakland saw the greatest gains among the dioceses studied (summary of results).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!