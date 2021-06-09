Catholic World News

Los Angeles-area nun to plead guilty to embezzling $835,000

June 09, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Sister Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, was principal of St. James Catholic School in Torrance, CA, for 28 years. She embezzled the money to finance a gambling habit, according to federal prosecutors.

