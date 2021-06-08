Catholic World News

Identified: 67 US bishops seeking to table discussion on ‘Eucharistic coherence’

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar news site has posted a list of the 67 American bishops who signed a letter calling for postponement of the discussion—scheduled to take place at the US bishops’ meeting in June—of the status of prominent Catholic politicians who promote legal abortion. The signatories include 47 diocesan bishops, and 21 auxiliaries. But Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York later removed his name from the letter. Four other cardinals—Cupich, Gregory, O’Malley, and Tobin—signed.

