Homage to Cardinal Pell on his 80th birthday

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal George Pell celebrates his 80th birthday today (June 8), and his age now prevents him from holding Vatican offices or participating in a papal conclave. But the influence of the Australian prelate remains substantial—enhanced by his endurance of a patently unjust prison sentence. Father Raymond de Souza, writing in First Things, pays tribute to the cardinal as a “white martyr.”

