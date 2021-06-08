Catholic World News

Syrian archbishop who did not flee from ISIS dies at 79

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jacques Hindo was the Syriac Catholic archbishop of Al-Hasakah (map) and Nisibis from 1997 until his retirement in 2019.

