‘No justice’ in Northern Ireland as man who attacked Catholic building contractor avoids prison

June 08, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The brutal 2019 attack took place in Kilkeel, a town of 6,500 in County Down (map). Prosecutors originally described the attack as a “sectarian hate crime”; the defendant was given a suspended jail sentence.

