Catholic World News

Same-sex marriage: Kentucky bishop apologizes to ex-teacher at Philadelphia Catholic school

June 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Reporter

CWN Editor's Note: In 2015, a teacher at a Catholic school in Philadelphia “was apparently fired because she is in a gay marriage,” Philadelphia Magazine reported at the time. On June 4, Bishop John Stowe of Lexington spoke with the ex-teacher at a conference and said, “You tell a story that has happened to you and so many others . . . to be betrayed by an institution that you love. As part of [the] male hierarchy, I apologize for the pain it has caused you.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!