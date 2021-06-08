Catholic World News

New York Times: Most contraceptives are ‘hundreds of times riskier’ than Covid vaccine

June 08, 2021

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: Discussing “blood clots possibly linked” to the Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine,” a science and global health reporter at the New York Times wrote that “most contraceptives available to women are hundreds of times riskier, and yet safer alternatives are not in sight.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!