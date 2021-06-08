Catholic World News

USCCB announces planning for ‘national Eucharistic revival’

June 08, 2021

Seeking “to renew the Church by enkindling a living relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist,” the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has announced that it has begun “the promotion of a national Eucharistic Revival.”

The announcement came in a press release on the hiring of a Specialist for the conference’s Secretariat for Evangelization and Catechesis.

In its Thematic Framework of the 2021-2024 USCCB Strategic Plan, approved in November 2020 in a 193-3 vote, the bishops’ conference broached the possibility of a National Eucharistic Congress in 2024 to help address “declining Mass attendance, the lack of understanding of the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, and increasing religious disaffiliation.”

More recently, Archbishop Nelson Pérez of Philadelphia, chairman of the bishops’ Committee on Cultural Diversity in the Church, briefly discussed a national “Eucharistic revival process that hopes to reconnect the faithful with the Eucharist and to their baptismal call.”

Catholic News Service reported that the revival will have diocesan (2022-23) and parish (2023-24) phases before the possible National Eucharistic Congress.

