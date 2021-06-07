Catholic World News

Canadian cardinal says Trudeau’s comments are ‘unfair’

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto protested the “most unfortunate” remarks of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has demanded an apology from the Catholic Church for abuse at residential schools. The cardinal said that Trudeau’s criticism was “unfair,” noting that both Pope Benedict XVI and the Oblates of Mary Immaculate who ran the residential school in Kamloops have made public apologies.

