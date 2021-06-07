Catholic World News

Ordinations in Shanghai: Beijing’s heavy influence evident

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Four new priests were ordained for the Diocese of Shanghai on June 5. But the ceremony illustrated the control exerted by Beijing, as the government blocked the ordination of a fifth deacon, because he had attended World Youth Day in Krakow in 2016. The ordinations were performed by Bishop Joseph Shen Bin, the vice-president of the government-backed Catholic Patriotic Association. Bishop Thaddeus Ma Daqin of Shanghai could not attend because he has been under house arrest since 2012, when he resigned from the Patriotic Association.

