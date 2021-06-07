Catholic World News

Imitate St. Joseph, Pope urges young French priests

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 7 address to young French priests studying in Rome, Pope Francis used one of his favorite images for the clergy, saying that he prefers “shepherds with the smell of the sheep.” He told them to eschew clericalism and self-interest, becoming humble servants like St. Joseph. During a year dedicated to St. Joseph, the Pontiff said, the Church should “rediscover the face of this man of faith.”

