Australian media outlets fined for violating gag order on Cardinal Pell’s trial

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An Australian court has assessed more than $1 million in fines on media outlets that violated the terms of a gag order banning coverage of the trial of Cardinal George Pell. Twelve different news organizations were fined, after their representatives pleaded guilty to the breach of a court-ordered moratorium on coverage of the case. In imposing the fines, the court rejected the journalists’ claim that their reports—sometimes written in a sort of code to evade the gag order—served the public interest.

