Catholic Charities: President Biden’s budget ‘falls short’ because it eliminates Hyde amendment

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “While the President’s FY22 budget proposal includes many positive provisions to fund important programs aimed at addressing homelessness, affordable housing, mental and behavioral health issues, food and nutrition, racial discrimination, and other issues, it falls short of ensuring that this is done while supporting the dignity of all human life,” Catholic Charities said in a statement. “We urge Congress to maintain the Hyde Amendment to protect human life.”

