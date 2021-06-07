In Bangladesh, Catholics demand justice for 2001 church attack

Catholic World News

June 07, 2021

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Ten people were killed, and 26 injured, during the 2001 Gopalganj church bombing.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!