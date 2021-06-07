Catholic World News
In Bangladesh, Catholics demand justice for 2001 church attack
June 07, 2021
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Ten people were killed, and 26 injured, during the 2001 Gopalganj church bombing.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
