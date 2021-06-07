Catholic World News

Papal message for World Environment Day highlights ecosystem restoration

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “We are a part of nature, not separated from it,” the Pope said in his message to two leading UN officials. “This is what the Bible tells us. The current environmental situation calls us to act now with urgency to become ever more responsible stewards of creation and to restore the nature that we have been damaging and exploiting for too long. Otherwise, we risk destroying the very basis on which we depend.”

