‘In the Eucharist, fragility is strength,’ Pope tells pilgrims

June 07, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “May the Blessed Virgin, in whom God became flesh, help us to embrace with a grateful heart the gift of the Eucharist and to make a gift of our life too,” Pope Francis said at the conclusion of his June 6 Sunday Angelus address. “May the Eucharist make us a gift for all others.”

